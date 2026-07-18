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Nike’s Tuned-up Air Max Out-Luxed Itself

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's Air Max Plus sneaker seems to get better with each luxurious makeover, almost like it's trying to out-luxe itself. And it is (low-key).

The streak continues with the Air Max Plus Suede, which is really more than just a suede version of the Tuned Air model.

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Nike's Air Max Plus Suede features a few nice materials, actually. It has some suede moments, of course, but there's also a creamy leather underlay, a patent leather toe, and the signature sleek wavy cage.

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Really, its name should be Air Max Plus Texture, period. But Nike calls it Suede, so we'll call it Suede.

Again, the Air Max Plus sneaker received elegant Tiffany-inspired designs and was even fully covered in Swarovski crystals (true story). But the Suede rendition takes its luxe appeal to another level, one that's bursting with rich textures.

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The new Air Max Plus Suede sneaker is now up for grabs on Nike Portugal's website for 199,99 €, or roughly $228. It's available in a "Pink Rise" colorway as well as a "Cream II" (like those canvas Air Maxes).

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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