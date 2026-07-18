Nike’s Tuned-up Air Max Out-Luxed Itself

Nike's Air Max Plus sneaker seems to get better with each luxurious makeover, almost like it's trying to out-luxe itself. And it is (low-key).

The streak continues with the Air Max Plus Suede, which is really more than just a suede version of the Tuned Air model.

Nike's Air Max Plus Suede features a few nice materials, actually. It has some suede moments, of course, but there's also a creamy leather underlay, a patent leather toe, and the signature sleek wavy cage.

Really, its name should be Air Max Plus Texture, period. But Nike calls it Suede, so we'll call it Suede.

Nike

Again, the Air Max Plus sneaker received elegant Tiffany-inspired designs and was even fully covered in Swarovski crystals (true story). But the Suede rendition takes its luxe appeal to another level, one that's bursting with rich textures.

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The new Air Max Plus Suede sneaker is now up for grabs on Nike Portugal's website for 199,99 €, or roughly $228. It's available in a "Pink Rise" colorway as well as a "Cream II" (like those canvas Air Maxes).

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