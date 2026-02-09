Vans’ Citrus-Flavored Trail Sneaker Is a Thirst-Quenching Treat

Vans' Crosspath sneaker just got its tastiest colorway yet.

With "Marmalade Orange," the Vans Crosspath sneaker gets dressed in these nice bright orange and red shades, almost as if the model had been kissed by the sun.

It also looks like a thirst-quenching orange energy drink.

The Crosspath may be sweeter and even a little tangier now, but it is still quite tough.

Indeed, expect all the usual outdoor-ready touches, like the sturdy, water-repellent uppers, as well as those extra-thick soles featuring ample cushioning and grippy tread.

Whether a mid-cut style or a version made with the best of the best outdoor tech, you can almost always count on every Crosspath model to look good.

And the OG Vans Crosspath in "Marmalade Orange" is proof.

Speaking of which, the citrusy hiking sneaker is now available on Vans Canada's website for CAD 175.00, around $129.

