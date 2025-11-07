Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Vans' Suave Non-Skate Sneaker Is So Flat It Collapsed Into a Slipper

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Vans Lowpro Collapse
1 / 3

Vans is fully caving in to the flat shoe propaganda. And peer pressure has never looked so good.

The Super Lowpro Collapse sneaker is exactly what it sounds like: A low-top Vans sneaker that abandons Vans' chunky skate shoe ethos in favor of a collapsible heel that all but caves in on itself.

shop vans here

The Super Lowpro Collapse’s elasticized heel isn't just a decorative measure — it serves a purpose. This rear detailing allows the shoe to fold in and be worn as both a mule and a sneaker.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The scrunched-up collar allows the shoe to be easily slipped on and off without much fuss. Despite looking like it's caving in, the Super Lowpro is very structurally sound, what with its sturdy leather upper and signature waffle pattern outsole. This is still a Vans sneaker after all.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Crumpled sneakers, while not super typical for Vans, have been all the rage elsewhere.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Prada, in particular, has more than mastered the art of the caved-in shoes with its own "Collapse" sneaker that looks like it might have been on the mood board for the Vans Super Lowpro Collapse, as the brands' respective crushed-heel situations are quite similarly minded.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Of course, given Prada's luxury standing, the Vans sneaker is a much more approachable option, available on the Vans website for $85.

shop vans here

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Vans' Best Skate Shoe Was Already Perfect. Now, It's Indestructible
  • Vans’ Bejeweled Skate Shoe Is a Delicious Marshmallow-Flavored Gem
  • Meet The Vans: Footwear’s Holiday Misfits
  • An Existential Upgrade for Vans’ Best Skate Shoe
What To Read Next
  • Nike’s Sportastic Hybrid Sneaker Is Actually a Slipper
  • Vans' Suave Non-Skate Sneaker Is So Flat It Collapsed Into a Slipper
  • What's Cooler Than Being Ice Cold? Jordan’s Elegantly Rugged Winterwear
  • Nike's Luxe Air Force 1 Looks Extremely Expensive In a Mink Coat
  • Dr. Martens 1460 Rain Boot Conjures Up a Style Storm
  • “Vintage” Perfumes Are a Thing Now. They’ll Cost You a Grand.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now