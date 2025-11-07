Vans' Suave Non-Skate Sneaker Is So Flat It Collapsed Into a Slipper

Vans is fully caving in to the flat shoe propaganda. And peer pressure has never looked so good.

The Super Lowpro Collapse sneaker is exactly what it sounds like: A low-top Vans sneaker that abandons Vans' chunky skate shoe ethos in favor of a collapsible heel that all but caves in on itself.

The Super Lowpro Collapse’s elasticized heel isn't just a decorative measure — it serves a purpose. This rear detailing allows the shoe to fold in and be worn as both a mule and a sneaker.

The scrunched-up collar allows the shoe to be easily slipped on and off without much fuss. Despite looking like it's caving in, the Super Lowpro is very structurally sound, what with its sturdy leather upper and signature waffle pattern outsole. This is still a Vans sneaker after all.

Crumpled sneakers, while not super typical for Vans, have been all the rage elsewhere.

Prada, in particular, has more than mastered the art of the caved-in shoes with its own "Collapse" sneaker that looks like it might have been on the mood board for the Vans Super Lowpro Collapse, as the brands' respective crushed-heel situations are quite similarly minded.

Of course, given Prada's luxury standing, the Vans sneaker is a much more approachable option, available on the Vans website for $85.

