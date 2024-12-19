Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Prada's New Sneaker is So Flat That It's Already Collapsed

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Prada
Prada is so beyond the flat sneaker trend that its sneakers have straight-up collapsed. 

Seriously, Prada's new suede and nylon sneaker is literally called the "Collapse," and it's not hard to tell why. The incredibly thin sneaker has a sleek upper, demarcated with nylon at the midfoot and suede at the heel and toe cap.

Its elasticized heel caves in, giving the sneaker a collapsed appearance reminiscent of an old-school pair of ballet flats.

It has the same slender build as some of Prada's other low-profile sneaker offerings, but the Collapse is certainly the most concave of any of Prada's slim-soled offerings, shiny adidas collabs included.

Flat footwear has been the moment for a while now — check the stats. The adidas Samba led the charge and equally sleek sneakers like the SL72 and the Gazelle quickly fell in line. But recently, shoes, especially high-end ones, have hit an all-time low.

First, you have Balenciaga's puzzling "Zero" shoe, which is all sole and little else. There's also been renewed interest in the toe-hugging Vibram shoe, which is more like a second skin than a sneaker. And who could forget Miu Miu's elderly New Balance 530 which squashed the sole into a pancake. If that's not "less is more" personified, tell me what is.

Perhaps we can trace this slim shift back to those sunken-in Balenciaga ballet slippers from a few years back. Those pre-dirtied flats were slim, stained, and way ahead of the sinking footwear curve.

I'll give it to you straight: If the shoe isn't caving in on itself or on the brink of structural implosion — it doesn't stand a chance in this era of flat footwear.

Thankfully, this is slight work for Prada's Collapse sneaker, whose flat profile belies a giant price tag: The Prada Collapse is available on in six colorways Prada’s website for $975 apiece

