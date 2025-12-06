Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Vans Rebuilds Its OG Skate Shoe Into a Top-Tier Ballerina Sneaker

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Vans has transformed its most classic skate shoe into a cute ballet flat.

The newest model goes by the name Authentic Prima, and it resembles a classic ballet shoe mashed with Vans' original skate model.

It emerges with those barely-there soles and squared toe caps like a dancer's signature steppers. At the same time, it maintains many of the traditional Authentic elements, such as the stitched-together upper and grippy waffle outsole.

Of course, the Vans badge remains in view.

Hailing from Vans' high-end OTW line, the ballet sneaker is also quite luxurious. It boasts quality leather from the inside out, and the shoe comes in super-minimal black and silver colorways for that genuine luxe feel.

Vans has dished out previous balletcore efforts, including those cutesy Mary Jane styles (thin-soled iterations included). But this particularly flat Authentic is the prima, the ultimate Vans ballerina sneaker.

And it's now up for grabs on Vans' website, retailing for $120.

  Vans Rebuilds Its OG Skate Shoe Into a Top-Tier Ballerina Sneaker
