Vans Rebuilds Its OG Skate Shoe Into a Top-Tier Ballerina Sneaker
Vans has transformed its most classic skate shoe into a cute ballet flat.
The newest model goes by the name Authentic Prima, and it resembles a classic ballet shoe mashed with Vans' original skate model.
It emerges with those barely-there soles and squared toe caps like a dancer's signature steppers. At the same time, it maintains many of the traditional Authentic elements, such as the stitched-together upper and grippy waffle outsole.
Of course, the Vans badge remains in view.
Hailing from Vans' high-end OTW line, the ballet sneaker is also quite luxurious. It boasts quality leather from the inside out, and the shoe comes in super-minimal black and silver colorways for that genuine luxe feel.
Vans has dished out previous balletcore efforts, including those cutesy Mary Jane styles (thin-soled iterations included). But this particularly flat Authentic is the prima, the ultimate Vans ballerina sneaker.
And it's now up for grabs on Vans' website, retailing for $120.
Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.