Vans' Slick Mary Jane Skate Shoe Looks Better in Suede

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Vans revamped a retro shoe without compromising any OG style points. 

The Vans Premium Mary Jane suede slip-on is an easy-going, lace-free skate shoe with some heavy retro energy. It's like slipping your foot into a little piece of skate park luxury. Thrasher couture, if I may. 

Vans’ Premium Mary Jane Suede sneaker  has that classic Mary Jane-style upper complete with an adjustable buckle closure and Vans' signature foxing tape, inspired by the skate house's OG reinforced “Osnaburg” outsoles.

These Mary Jane shoes also rock Vans' signature waffle outsole that's been giving the brand impeccable grip since 1966.

Then, of course, there's that soft suede upper, which turns up the otherwise simple Vans Mary Jane's luxe factor. But that "All-Day Comfort" insole keeps things very comfortable and, most importantly, approachable.

Available on the Vans website for $95, the Premium Mary Jane Suede shoe comes in mustard yellow, baby blue, and black.

When it comes to Vans' lineup of Mary Janes, this suede sneaker trends towards the calmer end of the spectrum. Like, compare it to the ruffled red Vans' Mary Jane Chou Chou or the rose-adorned collaborative Goodfight Mary Jane. Vans typically goes above and beyond when it comes to decking out its Mary Janes.

But when it comes to simple-yet-sweet slip-ons, this classic suede take serves as the ultimate Hail Mary (Jane) from Vans.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
