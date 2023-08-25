Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Mary Jane Vans? Thanks, Goodfight

in SneakersWords By Highsnobiety

With the Vans Vault era coming to an end (say hello to Vans OTW), the premium imprint is going out with quite a bang. 2023 alone saw Vans Vault issue Gucci-fied Vans and a well-done farewell to the Sinner's Club collab with Feature.

Next up, Vans Vault joins forces with Los Angeles-based label Goodfight. And they're taking things way back.

Class is very much in session with Vans x Goodfight, as the two reminisce over high school, which they define as a time of growth and discovering your tribe.

A collaborative OG Style 93 LX sets the tone for the collab, with the Mary Jane-style Vans shoe reworked for an overall clean look.

The sneaker industry is quite in love with Mary Jane at the moment (no correlation to the Mary Jane that Rick James sang about). Indeed, footwear brands keep issuing strappy sneakers channeling Mary Jane energy, from Cecilie Bahnsen's ASICS to COMME des GARCONS' Salomon RX 3.0 to the return of Nike's Air Rift.

Now, Goodfight has strapped in for the ride with its own Mary Jane-inspired Vans sneaker.

1 / 4
Vans

Crafted with a soft-looking suede, the collaborative OG Style 93 LX arrives with its Mary Jane-style strap complete with metal hardware and topped detachable orchid charm.

The orchid is sort of the main character of the collab, also appearing on Vans x Goodfight accompanying apparel — a meeting of Eastern prep school uniforms and Western fashion.

1 / 10
Vans

The floral motif materializes as a standard graphic on tees and a removable patch option for the varsity jacket, playing one of Goodfight's main pillars, "human value" and reliance on one another.

Vans x Goodfight dropped on August 24 at Goodfight's online store and brick-and-mortar. Missed the memo? The collaboration lands on August 25 at Vans' website for those interested in upping their preppy style – or if you're simply in the mood for some Mary Jane Vans.

'Cause, why not?

Shop our favorite products
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    These GORE-TEX Sneakers Are Looking for a Spot in Your Rotation
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    A Guide to Pairing Your Sneakers with Different Pant Styles
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    10 of the Best Skate Shoes on the Market Right Now
    • Style
  • sneakers with suit guide feature Adidas Converse New Balance
    The Best Sneakers to Wear With a Suit on Any Occasion
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    These Hiking Sneakers Combine Style and Substance
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Carlos Alcaraz for Louis Vuitton FW23
    Carlos Alcaraz For LV Is Serving Opulent Aces
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Level Up Your Outerwear with these Varsity Gems
    • Selects
  • Gramicci Fall/Winter 2023
    Gramicci Goes Extra Loosey-Goosey For FW23
    • Style
  • Miu Miu x Church's FW23
    Miu Miu x Church's Is Pure Brogue Brilliance
    • Sneakers
  • Corteiz's Clint 419 for Supreme Fall/Winter 2023
    Corteiz's Clint 419 Is on a Supreme Ting
    • Style
  • A KAWS BFF sits near a UNIQLO x KAWS T-shirt and book
    What Party? KAWS x UNIQLO 2023 Party
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023