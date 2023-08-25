Mary Jane Vans? Thanks, Goodfight

With the Vans Vault era coming to an end (say hello to Vans OTW), the premium imprint is going out with quite a bang. 2023 alone saw Vans Vault issue Gucci-fied Vans and a well-done farewell to the Sinner's Club collab with Feature.

Next up, Vans Vault joins forces with Los Angeles-based label Goodfight. And they're taking things way back.

Class is very much in session with Vans x Goodfight, as the two reminisce over high school, which they define as a time of growth and discovering your tribe.

A collaborative OG Style 93 LX sets the tone for the collab, with the Mary Jane-style Vans shoe reworked for an overall clean look.

The sneaker industry is quite in love with Mary Jane at the moment (no correlation to the Mary Jane that Rick James sang about). Indeed, footwear brands keep issuing strappy sneakers channeling Mary Jane energy, from Cecilie Bahnsen's ASICS to COMME des GARCONS' Salomon RX 3.0 to the return of Nike's Air Rift.

Now, Goodfight has strapped in for the ride with its own Mary Jane-inspired Vans sneaker.

1 / 4 Vans

Crafted with a soft-looking suede, the collaborative OG Style 93 LX arrives with its Mary Jane-style strap complete with metal hardware and topped detachable orchid charm.

The orchid is sort of the main character of the collab, also appearing on Vans x Goodfight accompanying apparel — a meeting of Eastern prep school uniforms and Western fashion.

1 / 10 Vans

The floral motif materializes as a standard graphic on tees and a removable patch option for the varsity jacket, playing one of Goodfight's main pillars, "human value" and reliance on one another.

Vans x Goodfight dropped on August 24 at Goodfight's online store and brick-and-mortar. Missed the memo? The collaboration lands on August 25 at Vans' website for those interested in upping their preppy style – or if you're simply in the mood for some Mary Jane Vans.

'Cause, why not?