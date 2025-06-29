Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Vans Balletcore'd Its Mary Jane Skate Shoes

Written by Morgan Smith

Vans' Mary Janes are already girlcore steppers. But one small update took the cutesy skate shoe to another "-core" level.

Vans has blessed its Mary Janes with ruffled lace trims for a ballet-worthy version known as the Vans Mary Jane Chou Chou.

Interestingly, "chou chou" is a French pet name, almost like the American version of "darling" or "sweetheart." It's a very fitting moniker for Vans' frilly skate shoes, too.

Vans has introduced many trendy Mary Janes recently, including premium checkerboard-printed pairs and even plush suede versions. But don't let the pretty designs fool you. These beauties are still skate-able.

Even the Vans Mary Janes Chou Chou preserves many of its traditional details, such as the durable canvas uppers, protective rubber toe cap, and skate-ready waffle-patterned tread on the bottom.

The Vans Mary Jane Chou Chou arrives in red and off-white ("Marshmallow") colorways, both of which are now available on SSENSE and Vans Australia's websites. At Vans, the shoes, which normally retail for $100, are currently on sale for around $39.99.

You're welcome.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
