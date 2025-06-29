Vans Balletcore'd Its Mary Jane Skate Shoes
Vans' Mary Janes are already girlcore steppers. But one small update took the cutesy skate shoe to another "-core" level.
Vans has blessed its Mary Janes with ruffled lace trims for a ballet-worthy version known as the Vans Mary Jane Chou Chou.
Interestingly, "chou chou" is a French pet name, almost like the American version of "darling" or "sweetheart." It's a very fitting moniker for Vans' frilly skate shoes, too.
Vans has introduced many trendy Mary Janes recently, including premium checkerboard-printed pairs and even plush suede versions. But don't let the pretty designs fool you. These beauties are still skate-able.
Even the Vans Mary Janes Chou Chou preserves many of its traditional details, such as the durable canvas uppers, protective rubber toe cap, and skate-ready waffle-patterned tread on the bottom.
The Vans Mary Jane Chou Chou arrives in red and off-white ("Marshmallow") colorways, both of which are now available on SSENSE and Vans Australia's websites. At Vans, the shoes, which normally retail for $100, are currently on sale for around $39.99.
You're welcome.
Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.