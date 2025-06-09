Vans' Suede Mary Jane Is a Deliciously Premium Skate Shoe

How to make Vans' Mary Janes better? Give them a luscious suede makeover.

After slick leather versions, the latest Vans Premium Mary Janes arrive with sumptuous suede uppers, once again taking the classic, skate-ready Style 93 design to luxe levels.

What's more, the newest Mary Janes come in soothing "Harvest Gold" and "Chocolate Plum" colorways, which, when paired with the creamy soles, give the shoes a vintage-ish look.

The suave Mary Janes joins a growing collection of stylish Vans shoes. The brand has also crafted Carhartt-level Authentic shoes and even classy skate loafers that look almost too sophisticated for shredding.

But if you decide to bring Vans' suede Mary Janes to the next session, at least you'll look good while practicing your kick flips.

The rich suede Vans Premium Mary Jane is now available on the brand's website for $95, alongside an additional "Spa Blue" colorway. The "Harvest Gold" and "Chocolate Plum" colorways will also be heading overseas, dropping exclusively at Billy's in Japan.

