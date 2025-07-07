This Premium, Colorful Vans Skate Shoe Is a Straight-Up Gem

One can't go wrong with a classic black and white Vans Old Skool sneaker. And the model certainly doesn't miss with a colorful and textural design, either.

Vans' Old Skool 36 sneaker emerges in a new multicolor scheme inspired by the colors of natural gemstones like guava quartz and amethyst.

Vans combines the color-blocked panels with various nice textures, such as crisp canvas, smooth suede, and creamy leather. And it's all applied to this single Vans classic.

The Vans Old Skool is the brand's second-oldest model, after the beloved Authentic. And if you've been a true Vans fan since the very beginning, you may recall the days when it was known as the Style 36.

The Vans Old Skool 36 brings back that old-school feeling (no pun intended), borrowing details from the original design, such as its small toe cap and special eyestay stitching.

The best part? The Vans Old Skool 36 is a premium model, delivering an ultra-classic look alongside top-tier materials, as seen in the "Chanel Bag" versions and Old Skool 36 FM sneakers.

The "Gemstone Color Block" advances the streak. The new colorful Vans Premium Old Skool 36 sneaker is now available on Billy's website for ¥12,650 ($87).

