Vans’ Triple-Textured "Future Make" Sneaker Is the Luxe Thrasher Wave

Written by Tayler Adigun

Vans Old Skool 36 FM sneaker is riding the luxe thrasher wave in every sense.

First showcased at Milan Design Week as a part of a multi-sensory installation, Vans' Old Skool 36 FM sneaker is heavily inspired by sound elements. In particular, the Old Skool 36 FM, which stands for "Future Make," takes inspo from sound waves, as seen with its dual-waved rubber outsole that's complemented by a knit upper and glossy Jazz stripe.

As Vans OTW itself explained, the shoe was heavily inspired by sound and "built on frequency," influences that translate into the Old Skool 36 FM sneaker's texture and a rhythmic flow.

The synchronicities don't end there: The FM in the Old Skool 36 FM name also serves as a double entendre for FM waves. Like from the radio. Remember?

The new Old Skool 36 FM is only the latest from Vans' luxe sub-label OTW, which has produced various textural Old Skool stunners like the pearlized Old Skool 36 and trail-licious Old Skool 36 Trail.

Also hitting the roster alongside the Old Skool 36 FM, Vans' Old Skool 36 Vibram is a glossy leather iteration of Vans' classic Old Skool sneaker that sits atop a Vibram shoe, underlining OTW's premium tendencies. Both shoes are built on the Old Skool 36, a more substantive take on the Vans sneaker classic.

As of late, Vans has turned many skate shoes into classy steppers, like business casual boat shoes and furry good skate loafers.

But the Old Skool 36 FM is solid evidence that Vans OTW isn't just riding the luxury skate shoe wave. It's re-making it in the shape of Vans' Jazz Stripe.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
