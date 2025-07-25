Beneath the Goth Leather Straps & Heeled Sole Is Vans’ Most Iconic Skate Shoe

The Vans Old Skool is one of the most ubiquitous skate shoes. Its thick vulcanised rubber sole and its meandering jazz stripe logo can be found everywhere at skateparks worldwide.

You’ve undoubtedly seen this classic Vans skate shoe before. However, you won’t have ever seen it look like this.

For its New Future campaign, Vans asked four athletes from the skate and surf scene to reimagine the Old Skool. And New York skateboarder and model Efron Danzig came back with a wild, strapped-up concoction.

Danzig has managed to transform the signature, simple skate shoe into a goth stomper.

Almost every part of the Vans Old Skool has been reimagined by the skater: the sole is clunky with a block heel, the laces are covered by two leather buckles, and the jazz stripe branding is bolted down by silver rivets. Not to forget the heel, where another silver-buckled strap appears.

Even if you’re someone who skates in a pair of Old Skool sneakers every day, it takes some searching to find the original shoe beneath all these updates.

Retailing for $120, the goth-coded Vans sneaker is releasing on September 10. It arrives alongside the wider New Futures collection, including skate shoes that change color and ones covered in friendship bracelets.

