"Jeakers" for Skaters

In the era of "jeakers," Vans enters the chat with its own skate-ready denim shoes.

The Old Skool, one of Vans' most classic models, receives the "jeakers" treatment once again, this time with an even more textural finish.

The latest Old Skool "Denim Navy" sneakers combine washed denim panels with soft suede touches, all topped off with a classic leather jazz stripe.

It's still the traditional Old Skool that's been loved since the '70s, down to its thick waffle-patterned soles and padded collar. It's just even more stylish now in crisp denim.

Denim sneakers have certainly been on the rise lately, with Nike pushing several "jeakers" efforts and even adidas dropping a few denim-fied classics. Even Converse has its own pair of denim Chuck Taylors.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Vans has dabbled in denim shoes here and there, having even given the Old Skool a pair of jeans before the latest drop. The newest pairs are just another nice spin for the rotation.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Vans' Old Skool "Denim Navy" sneakers are now available on websites like Shiekh and WSS, as well as Billy's. Expect to pay anywhere between $60 and $75 for the skate-able denim steppers.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.