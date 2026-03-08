These Beautiful Vans Are a Not-So-Hidden Gem

Vans is on a tear at the moment, seemingly dropping a new, head-turning pack every few days. While not all of them are ideal for actually skating in, they have built out a sizeable lifestyle rotation for the Californian brand, and this latest drop might be the best of the year.

We’re always into Western pieces. They usually come in the form of cowboy boots, plaid shirts, and sturdy denim, but this week we picked up Western energy from an unexpected source: the Vans Old Skool Gemstone Pack.

There’s no denying the cultural cache of the Vans Old Skool. Released in 1977, it’s one of the most timeless fixtures of today’s footwear market.

This sense of timelessness is proven every time the silhouette is treated to an update. The strength of the design always shines through, retaining its much-loved DNA while acting as a strong blank canvas for new interpretations.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Landing in two distinct colorways—Misty Mauve Pink, and Mushroom Brown—the Vans Old Skool Gemstone Pack has something for all wardrobes.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Each model features signature canvas uppers with high-quality leather overlays and full-grain silver branding. But the distinguishing features here are the turquoise gemstone details to the toebox and heel.

Accompanying the gemstones and upping the Western levels, are leather laces threaded through the top three eyelets for an organic finish.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.