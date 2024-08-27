Vans’ Classic Slip-On Has Never Looked This Luxe

From Vans’ inimitable arsenal of classic sneakers, none are simpler than its signature Slip-On.

A sneaker synonymous with the brand, its uncomplicated canvas construction combined with Vans’ signature waffle outsole makes for a largely unremarkable but undeniably iconic design. Unless you buy the version created by Mattias Gollin.

The artist and sneaker designer has taken the no-thrills sneaker and made it, well, thrillingly luxe.

Utilizing Vans’ trademark checkerboard pattern, Gollin's upgraded the two-tone print by covering it in glistening jewels. Across the upper and heel of Vans' Slip-On sneaker, each square of the checkerboard print is smothered in pearls.

Initially, when the sneakers were uploaded to Gollin’s Instagram account, I assumed these were a custom creation from the artist. A great-looking pair of luxurious Vans that, unless I spent hours hand-applying tiny pearls onto a pair of Slip-Ons, I would never be able to get my hands on. However, that isn’t the case.

These sneakers will be released to the public (although, it’s unclear whether this is an official Vans collaboration). The shoes will be released in three colorways: pink, light blue, and black.

Mattias Gollin is keeping the exact release date close to his chest, however, he did confirm that it will be released in September this year.

Turning iconic shoes luxurious isn’t new ground for Gollin, the former co-founder of the sneaker-focused design studio RAL7000STUDIO, his previous projects include the world’s most luxurious Timberlands (not even the Louis Vuitton x Timberland collaboration can compete with those by Gollin).

However, he is also partial to less opulent designs, including a pair of MSCHF’s 2X4 boots decorated with a New York-inspired rat figurine squished under the sole.

One thing is for sure whenever Mattias Gollin releases a new pair of sneakers: it’s going to deliver the unexpected.