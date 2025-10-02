An Intricate Persian Rug For... Skating?

Vans’ Authentic sneaker doesn’t usually need dressing up. But the Premium 44 “Persian Rug Purple” overdresses the shoe on purpose, it’s a skate shoe that looks like it wandered out of a bazaar in jewel tones.

The whole upper is wrapped in a soft carpet-like fabric printed in a deep violet base, rug-red patterning, and finished with stark black piping sharp enough to frame it like a tapestry.

But all this rustic fabrication doesn’t stop it from being a Vans skate shoe.

The time-honored form of a Vans Authentic is not messed with, including the white midsole, gum waffle sole, and deck shoe DNA that’s persisted since 1966.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The only difference is it’s elevated through print and texture.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Vans’ Premium line thrives on sharper builds and subtle upgrades, here turning a boardwalk classic into something heirloom-coded.

It also taps into a longer fashion history. Rugs have been status symbols for centuries. Kings once laid them before thrones, and brands like Hermes and Maison Margiela have riffed on tapestry and Persian rug motifs in their collections. Now Vans flips the script, turning one into a sneaker.

Releasing October 9 on Vans Japan for around $85 this is a rug you can skate in. Or skate on?

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.