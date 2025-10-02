Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
An Intricate Persian Rug For... Skating?

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers
Vans
Vans’ Authentic sneaker doesn’t usually need dressing up. But the Premium 44 “Persian Rug Purple” overdresses the shoe on purpose, it’s a skate shoe that looks like it wandered out of a bazaar in jewel tones.

The whole upper is wrapped in a soft carpet-like fabric printed in a deep violet base, rug-red patterning, and finished with stark black piping sharp enough to frame it like a tapestry.

But all this rustic fabrication doesn’t stop it from being a Vans skate shoe.

The time-honored form of a Vans Authentic is not messed with, including the white midsole, gum waffle sole, and deck shoe DNA that’s persisted since 1966.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

The only difference is it’s elevated through print and texture. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

Vans’ Premium line thrives on sharper builds and subtle upgrades, here turning a boardwalk classic into something heirloom-coded

It also taps into a longer fashion history. Rugs have been status symbols for centuries. Kings once laid them before thrones, and brands like Hermes and Maison Margiela have riffed on tapestry and Persian rug motifs in their collections. Now Vans flips the script, turning one into a sneaker.

Releasing October 9 on Vans Japan for around $85 this is a rug you can skate in. Or skate on?

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
