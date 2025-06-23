Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Vans Goes "Goyard"

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Vans has gone "Goyard" mode.

Well, actually, the latest linkup is between Vans OTW and French luxury brand Au Départ, whose iconic geometric monogram shares a likeness to Goyard's famed pattern.

Shop Vans Authentic

Although, Au Départ has been around much longer, having been founded in 1834 and recognized as the oldest French luxury house.

Now, after over a century since its inception, Au Départ secures its first-ever sneaker collaboration with Vans.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The team-up naturally includes a Vans skate shoe. Specifically, Au Départ puts a luxurious leather spin on the classic Authentic model, resulting in this slick patterned take on the skate sneaker.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The Au Départ x Vans Authentic shoe comes in four colorways. However, only the "Cognac" versions have been produced (in very limited quantities, at that).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

But if you're in Paris for the Spring/Summer 2026 shows, you may be able to secure a free pair from All Gone author Michael Dupouy, who also helped bring this beautiful collab together.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Il Pellicano x HighsnobietyCeramic Ashtray
$30.00
Available in:
One size
Multiple colors
ASICSGEL-DS TRAINER 14
$130.00
Available in:
Several sizes
JACQUEMUSLa Chemise Jean
$430.00
Available in:
5254
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. 

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Martinis, Mirage & the Curren: Inside Vans and Curren Caples’ Wild Desert Launch
  • Vans' Suede Mary Jane Is a Deliciously Premium Skate Shoe
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Louis Vuitton Gone Vans
  • Vans’ Marshmallow-Flavored Skate Shoe Is a Classic at Its Sweetest
What To Read Next
  • First Look: More Good Old Ideas From Our Legacy
  • Vans Goes "Goyard"
  • Only Pharrell Could Make Louis Vuitton x adidas Happen
  • Pulse Check: The “2K” Takeover
  • C.P. Company's New Designer Takes on an Immortal Legacy (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Forget Basketball Shoes, Nike Jordan's Making Hairy Sneaker-Loafers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now