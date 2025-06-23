Vans Goes "Goyard"
Vans has gone "Goyard" mode.
Well, actually, the latest linkup is between Vans OTW and French luxury brand Au Départ, whose iconic geometric monogram shares a likeness to Goyard's famed pattern.
Although, Au Départ has been around much longer, having been founded in 1834 and recognized as the oldest French luxury house.
Now, after over a century since its inception, Au Départ secures its first-ever sneaker collaboration with Vans.
The team-up naturally includes a Vans skate shoe. Specifically, Au Départ puts a luxurious leather spin on the classic Authentic model, resulting in this slick patterned take on the skate sneaker.
The Au Départ x Vans Authentic shoe comes in four colorways. However, only the "Cognac" versions have been produced (in very limited quantities, at that).
But if you're in Paris for the Spring/Summer 2026 shows, you may be able to secure a free pair from All Gone author Michael Dupouy, who also helped bring this beautiful collab together.
Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.