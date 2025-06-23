Vans Goes "Goyard"

Vans has gone "Goyard" mode.

Well, actually, the latest linkup is between Vans OTW and French luxury brand Au Départ, whose iconic geometric monogram shares a likeness to Goyard's famed pattern.

Although, Au Départ has been around much longer, having been founded in 1834 and recognized as the oldest French luxury house.

Now, after over a century since its inception, Au Départ secures its first-ever sneaker collaboration with Vans.

The team-up naturally includes a Vans skate shoe. Specifically, Au Départ puts a luxurious leather spin on the classic Authentic model, resulting in this slick patterned take on the skate sneaker.

The Au Départ x Vans Authentic shoe comes in four colorways. However, only the "Cognac" versions have been produced (in very limited quantities, at that).

But if you're in Paris for the Spring/Summer 2026 shows, you may be able to secure a free pair from All Gone author Michael Dupouy, who also helped bring this beautiful collab together.

