A Beastly Vans Classic Made Better

Vans' latest skate shoe has the eye of the tiger. Well, more like its stripes, really.

The skateboarding brand has reissued its Half Cab decked out in camouflage tiger stripes, with some small tweaks.

The tiger stripe design remains pretty much the same. But this version of the Half Cab shoe features premium materials, such as soft suede and crisp canvas, for the uppers. So, the label basically made an already solid skate shoe even better.

Really, Vans is going beast mode in all its departments. Translation: it's designing some really nice sneakers.

It's now expanding beyond the world of thrashing with iconic remakes which venture into luxury territory and even the great outdoors.

The Half Cab, a certified classic dreamed up by skater Steve Caballero, has naturally been a part of this evolution. The model has enjoyed a few luxurious makeovers, including hairy suede iterations and designs that balance chocolatey deliciousness with reptilian scales (sounds wild, but it worked).

Vans' skate shoe has now earned its stripes again.

The luxe Half Cab Tiger Stripe sneaker is now available on Vans' website and at retailers like Slam Jam for around $137.

