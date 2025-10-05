Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

A Beastly Vans Classic Made Better

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Vans' latest skate shoe has the eye of the tiger. Well, more like its stripes, really.

The skateboarding brand has reissued its Half Cab decked out in camouflage tiger stripes, with some small tweaks.

Shop Vans

The tiger stripe design remains pretty much the same. But this version of the Half Cab shoe features premium materials, such as soft suede and crisp canvas, for the uppers. So, the label basically made an already solid skate shoe even better.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Really, Vans is going beast mode in all its departments. Translation: it's designing some really nice sneakers.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

It's now expanding beyond the world of thrashing with iconic remakes which venture into luxury territory and even the great outdoors.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The Half Cab, a certified classic dreamed up by skater Steve Caballero, has naturally been a part of this evolution. The model has enjoyed a few luxurious makeovers, including hairy suede iterations and designs that balance chocolatey deliciousness with reptilian scales (sounds wild, but it worked).

Vans' skate shoe has now earned its stripes again.

The luxe Half Cab Tiger Stripe sneaker is now available on Vans' website and at retailers like Slam Jam for around $137.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Sold out
Multiple colors
I LOVE NY® x HighsnobietySocks
$25.00
Available in:
Sold out
Casio G-ShockGA-V01-1A
$150.00
Available in:
One size
Highsnobiety x GestaltenThe Incomplete Vol. 2: Highsnobiety Guide to Creative Collaborations
$55.00
Available in:
One size

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Vans Wrapped Its Ultra-Clean Skate Shoe in a Luxury Tweed Jacket
  • Courtesy of Vans, the Tastiest Skate Shoe Ever Made Is Now Kinda Freaky
  • These Nicely Faded Leather Vans Are Top-Tier Skate Shoes
  • Vans' Premium Mule Is a Quiet Luxury Skate Slip-on
  • Vans' Oldest Skate Shoe Unleashes Its Wild Side & Then Some
What To Read Next
  • The Superstar-ish adidas Boot With a Hidden Dressy Agenda
  • If Stealth Wealth Were a Nike Shoe...
  • Silent but Techy Salomons From the Mind of BEAMS
  • A Beastly Vans Classic Made Better
  • Demna's Gucci Was Bound to Succeed — It's In His Jeans
  • AP’s Most Classic Watch Is Now Its Most Radical
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now