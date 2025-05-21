If Carhartt Made Skate Shoes…

Many moons ago, Carhartt WIP and Vans would collaborate. They’d do so pretty regularly, on shoes like a 2015 hickory striped Chukka or a ripstop and suede pair of Vans Authentics, released in 2011.

But the collaborations have long dried up. Carhartt WIP now regularly releases shoes with New Balance, while Vans found new partners to make workwear-imbued footwear with. So be it, all good things must come to an end.

Although, there is one shoe that combines signature Carhartt fabrics with Vans’ footwear. The newly released Vans Premium Authentic Duck Canvas is everything you would expect from a modern-day Carhartt x Vans link-up.

As is explicitly spelled out in its title, this shoe is made from duck canvas. That is the hard-wearing, tightly woven cotton Carhartt famously uses on its workwear.

In this case, 8 oz. duck canvas finds itself on Vans Authentic shoe, a model first adopted by skaters in the ‘70s and still associated with the sport today. The heavy duty material is left in its natural, off-white-colored state and contrasted with a vibrant blue sole unit.

As this is part of Vans’ Premium line, there’s also a high-end full-grain leather collar lining included. And there’s a premium price point to match, the shoes are available now from Vans’ website for $80 (a considerable investment against the $55 that a regular pair of Vans Authentics will set you back).

While another Carhartt x Vans collaboration looks unlikely to appear any time soon, these workwear-imbued shoes are the next best thing.

