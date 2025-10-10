Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Velvety, Vintage-Flavored Vans With a Dash of Parisian Luxury

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Suede Vans? No, more like a leather Vans skate shoe that's as smooth as suede.

Vans' Old Skool 36 sneaker re-joins the premium club, equipped with a new high-quality nubuck leather design.

Nubuck leather doesn't resemble your typical buttery leather. It often looks like suede, thanks to its more velvety texture.

When paired with actual suede touches, it essentially makes this Vans Old Skool look like an all-suede skate shoe. But it's not. If you look closely, you'll notice the small differences, such as the wrinkles in the leather.

What's more, the Vans Old Skool appears in these nice faded colorways, Twilight and Bungee Cord, inspired by Paris' Marais fashion district. They also give the skate shoe a vintage-chic vibe.

Retailing for around $105, Vans' "Le Marais" Old Skool sneakers are now available on Premier and Billy's websites.

Most of the recent premium Old Skools have been riding this old-new design wave, resulting in drops like faded leather skate shoes that have been "aged" to perfection.

There's also the Vans Old Skool that looks like the grail-worthy Chanel Messenger bag in skate sneaker format. The sold-out shoes are now basically must-haves for skaters and fashion bois alike.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
