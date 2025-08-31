These Nicely Faded Leather Vans Are Top-Tier Skate Shoes

It's a new future for the Old Skool.

Vans recently debuted its New Future campaign, enlisting four next-generation skaters to take the classic Old Skool skate shoe for spins.

One of the chosen riders-slash-designers is Tania Cruz, who transformed the iconic Vans model into nicely faded leather work of art.

The collaborative Vans sneaker starts off as a premium black leather Old Skool. And over time, the Old Skool will soon reveal red leather underneath, thanks to its premium rub-away construction.

This is only one of four other clever collabs from the New Future collection, mind you. One skater turned the Old Skool into a friendship bracelet for the feet, while another reimagined the shoe as a full-on goth stepper with buckles.

Each sneaker, including Cruz's wear-away leather pairs, is slated to drop September 4 on Van's website for just 100 bucks each.

Really, it's been a good year for Old Skool diehards. First, we got "Chanel" Vans. Now, it's these nice "worn" leathers versions.

