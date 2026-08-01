Nike’s Air Max Dress Shoe Is Elegance in Motion

Who knew sports mode could look so elegant? Nike did when it made the Air Max Dolce.

It's a dressy laceless Air Max sneaker that debuted in the early 2000s. It has plenty of technical charm, including a caged upper and the visible Nike Air cushioning in the heel. On the other hand, the Dolce is quite sophisticated, borrowing its dressy style from formal Italian footwear.

It returned to the market in 2026 through a black-tie-level COMME des GARÇONS HOMME collaboration. Nike has since expanded the model's offerings, introducing general-release color schemes like "Light Magenta."

Nike "Metallic Silver" Air Max Dolce arrives as the latest in-line effort. It's a silver-coated take on the classy model, preserving its techy-chic details underneath a new swanky suit.

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The shiny scheme tends to bring a luxe touch to just about every Nike sneaker it touches, whether it be other dressy models like the Air Max Phenomena loafer or all-new futuristic sneakers.

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Anywho, the new "Metallic Silver" Dolces are now available on Nike Japan's website for ¥21,230, or around $134. It'll begin to appear at more stores starting as early as August 7.

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