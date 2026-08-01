16 Years Later, Nike’s Oreo-Themed Air Jordans Still Hit the Spot

16 years later, the Air Jordan 6 "Oreo" sneakers still look good enough to dunk in a glass of milk.

The Jordan Brand gave us a "Red Oreo" sneaker in 2022. But now, it's officially reviving the tasty black-and-white sneaker that started it all.

It looks pretty much the same as it did in 2010, keeping all of its original details like the leather and nubuck uppers, Jumpman-branded heels, and the delicious speckles that look like cookie crumbs. And it's all again realized in the classic color scheme inspired by the world-famous cookies-and-cream sandwich.

The Jordan 6 "Oreo" is scheduled to finally release on Nike's SNKRS app on August 8 in full family sizing. The adult-sized pairs will retail for $215.

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There have been a lot of Jordan 6s this year, ranging from iconic revivals like the 2026 "Infrared" 6s to fresh takes like those Sashiko-style versions. It even finally got its "Bin 23" moment.

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Now, it's time to run back a classic AJ6 snack.

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