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16 Years Later, Nike’s Oreo-Themed Air Jordans Still Hit the Spot

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

16 years later, the Air Jordan 6 "Oreo" sneakers still look good enough to dunk in a glass of milk.

The Jordan Brand gave us a "Red Oreo" sneaker in 2022. But now, it's officially reviving the tasty black-and-white sneaker that started it all.

It looks pretty much the same as it did in 2010, keeping all of its original details like the leather and nubuck uppers, Jumpman-branded heels, and the delicious speckles that look like cookie crumbs. And it's all again realized in the classic color scheme inspired by the world-famous cookies-and-cream sandwich.

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The Jordan 6 "Oreo" is scheduled to finally release on Nike's SNKRS app on August 8 in full family sizing. The adult-sized pairs will retail for $215.

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There have been a lot of Jordan 6s this year, ranging from iconic revivals like the 2026 "Infrared" 6s to fresh takes like those Sashiko-style versions. It even finally got its "Bin 23" moment.

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Now, it's time to run back a classic AJ6 snack.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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