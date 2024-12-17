Vans' Mary Jane Skate Shoes? They're Luxe, Chunked-Up Stompers Now

The Vans-ification of footwear classics continues to be an interesting phenomenon, with the label transforming wardrobe staples like Mary Janes into skate-ready shoes. Indeed, Vans already has its own Mary Jane sneaker, and it just got bigger. Literally.

Vans' Mary Jane shoes got a serious lift, resulting in the new, updated Mary Jane DS model made in collaboration with regular-footed skater Beatrice Domond. The Beatrice Domond x Vans Mary Jane DS doubles up on the straps and offers twice as much sole as the previous efforts, giving it this ultra-platformed look in the end.

Think the Prada Monolith loafers but mashed up with a Mary Jane and Vans skate shoes.

Domond's Mary Jane shoe is part of a collaboration with Vans' premium OTW line, known for its top-quality constructions and equally luxurious collaborations. The Mary Janes, in particular, are crafted with stylish leather and suede uppers, joined by goatskin linings.

Domond's collaboration finishes with a cushy footbed featuring a digitally printed map of Haiti, speaking to the skater's Haitian background. A touching campaign film joins the shoe's rollout, revisiting Domond's childhood and paying homage to her grandmother and mother, "the women who set her on a course to achieve her dreams."

Domond's Vans Mary Jane DS isn't the only classic dress shoe gone skate sneaker. Vans has been, well, Vans-fying other formal footwear like boat shoes and even Clarks Wallabee-esque models. Sleek slip-on mules, too.

Vans' dressy skate shoes almost look too fashion-y for the ramps. Breaking in Vans' stacked Mary Janes at the next session? IDK. Shred at your own risk (again, your ankles have been warned).

Regardless, for those looking to up their Vans shoe game, the Beatrice Domond x Vans OTW Mary Jane DS sneaker is currently available to cop at Slam Jam for $118. The collaboration will also land at Vans OTW starting on December 19.