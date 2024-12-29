New Balance's Hybrid Loafer Is Extra Suave in Suede

The wait for New Balance’s 1906L loafer was a long one, but oh so worth it. And now, a fresh new colorway turns up the heat again.

Images of a new hybrid from the Boston brand surfaced, with the shoes reimagined in a soft suede material. The sleek model is made up of a stark black shade, adding a luxe feel to the sneaker-loafer.

This new black colorway joins a rich brown suede style, which we saw images of months back. Still waiting for the brown model to be released. Patience is a virtue, after all.

Though the suede makes the 1906L loafer a bit dressier, the techy details we've seen on the model before are still in tact in both colorways. A rugged sole grounds the shoe, plus a plastic-like detailing covers the heel.

As a refresher, Junya Watanabe first brought the sneaker hybrid model to New Balance with the 1906 loafer as part of its Fall/Winter 2024 collection. At the time, we all thought the shoe was an exclusive collaboration between the two.

Fast forward a few months, and another New Balance 1906 loafer dropped. This time, it was purely a New Balance model, confirming that the loafer would see a general rollout. Now, we've seen a handful of new colors that to no surprise, sold out immediately after release.

As for the suede models, there's no release date yet. But with any luck, these New Balance loafers will be out before we know it.