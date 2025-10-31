Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Vans' Flattest Sneaker Goes Miu Miu

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Vans' Super Lowpro has gone Miu Miu.

The flat-soled Vans sneaker has emerged with a new premium suede look, offered in classic black and black colorways.

Shop Vans

Alongside its signature and trendy squashed soles, the sumptuous suede sneakers also feature doubled-up laces. The resulting design ultimately echoes Miu Miu's flat New Balance sneaker collaboration, a key leader in the flat shoe craze.

Miu Miu's shoes have virtually opened the door for similar good-looking, flattened, retro-style models in both luxury and sportswear spaces. Even the world's most famous skateboarding label got in on the fun.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Vans' Super Lowpro joined the takeover earlier this year, with its design based around a slim, old-school track shoe from Vans' archives.

The brand has dropped several impressive versions of the Super Lowpro, including luxe leather pairs, distressed versions, and even cutesy Mary Jane styles. Now, it's getting Miu-Miu-ified.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Although premium, Vans' suede Super Lowpro sneaker is available on the brand's website for just $95, making it one of the more affordable models in the low-soled squad.

What a steal for such a nice, flat shoe.

Shop Vans

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Vans' Most Classic Sneaker Is On Fire (And Waterproof)
  • In the Land of Dogs, Monsters, & Luxe Vans
  • Top-Tier Vans Skate Shoes in a Zippered Leather Jacket
  • You Can Still Thrash in Vans Buttery Smooth Suede Loafers
What To Read Next
  • Vans' Flattest Sneaker Goes Miu Miu
  • A Good Bag Looks Better With Character. A Great Bag Already Has It
  • Nike’s Most Precise Basketball Shoe Is Also Its Waviest
  • Sneaker-Loving Brides Dream of Nike's Pretty, Pearlized Jordans
  • A Ridiculously Clean Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Fit for an NBA King (& GOAT)
  • Why Do We Destroy Good Brands?
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now