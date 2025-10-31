Vans' Flattest Sneaker Goes Miu Miu

Vans' Super Lowpro has gone Miu Miu.

The flat-soled Vans sneaker has emerged with a new premium suede look, offered in classic black and black colorways.

Alongside its signature and trendy squashed soles, the sumptuous suede sneakers also feature doubled-up laces. The resulting design ultimately echoes Miu Miu's flat New Balance sneaker collaboration, a key leader in the flat shoe craze.

Miu Miu's shoes have virtually opened the door for similar good-looking, flattened, retro-style models in both luxury and sportswear spaces. Even the world's most famous skateboarding label got in on the fun.

Vans' Super Lowpro joined the takeover earlier this year, with its design based around a slim, old-school track shoe from Vans' archives.

The brand has dropped several impressive versions of the Super Lowpro, including luxe leather pairs, distressed versions, and even cutesy Mary Jane styles. Now, it's getting Miu-Miu-ified.

Although premium, Vans' suede Super Lowpro sneaker is available on the brand's website for just $95, making it one of the more affordable models in the low-soled squad.

What a steal for such a nice, flat shoe.

