Highsnobiety
You Could Skate in a Luxe Vans Runner, but Should You?

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers
Vans
Vans? The skate brand? With a luxurious ’70s-style runner? Best believe it.

But this isn’t Vans trend-hopping or chasing the flatted-footed runner hype, the Super Lowpro comes straight from Vans’ own lore, reviving its short-lived Serio line from the ’80s.

The Super Lowpro is a slim and flat athletic shoe, looking like it never left the decade it came from. The design is simple with smooth leather uppers, perforated side panels, and Vans’ SideStripe cutting clean across the body.

A deep-blue heel tab pops against bright yellow leather, while a slim waffle sole keeps the build familiar, just pared back and sleeker than usual.

It feels more terrace than halfpipe, more everyday casual than skate park thrash, but the Vans DNA is still intact

Foam cushioning makes the razor-thin sole wearable for the long haul, while vintage colorways anchor the sneaker to its archive roots without tipping into nostalgia cosplay.

That’s the point. Everyone is chasing flat-soled silhouettes right now — Sambas, Gazelles, Speedcats, even runway hybrids — but Vans didn’t need to borrow. It already had one in the vault, and we have even seen it pop up as a Mary Jane

By pulling from the Serio, the brand slides back into the conversation with something that feels authentic, Californian, and right on time. The Vans Super Lowpro is available now for $105 in three looks: bright yellow with a navy heel, all-black leather, and a vivid orange with a dark red heel. 

In a sneaker culture obsessed with “retro runners,” this one actually comes from the archives.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
