Vans' Prettiest Mary Jane Skate Shoe Is So Low, So Luxe

Vans Super LowPro sneaker? It's a pretty Mary Jane shoe now.

Earlier this year, Vans launched its Super LowPro sneaker, a flat-soled sneaker inspired by a running shoe from its past (yes, the skate shoe brand also makes runners).

The Mary Jane version is merely an extension of the LowPro series.

The Vans Mary Jane Super LowPro naturally comes with thinned-out rubber soles like those seen on the previous versions. And like a genuine Mary Jane, the Vans skate shoe also features two straps across the foot.

Another great thing about this particular Vans Mary Jane shoe is the embroidery throughout, which adds a decorative and even more dainty touch to the girlcore-approved shoe.

Not to mention, the leather Vans Mary Jane Super LowPro is also a premium stepper, promising the finest materials for the new cutesy shoe.

Vans' Mary Janes, originally known as the Style 93, have appeared with chunked-up, creeper-style soles and even heels before. Now, in joining the trendy low-soled sneakers craze, the beloved Vans Mary Janes have fallen flat (in a good way).

Vans' Premium Mary Jane Super LowPro shoe is now available on the brand's website in pink and blue for $120.

