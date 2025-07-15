Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Vans' Prettiest Mary Jane Skate Shoe Is So Low, So Luxe

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Vans Super LowPro sneaker? It's a pretty Mary Jane shoe now.

Earlier this year, Vans launched its Super LowPro sneaker, a flat-soled sneaker inspired by a running shoe from its past (yes, the skate shoe brand also makes runners).

Shop Vans Shoes

The Mary Jane version is merely an extension of the LowPro series.

The Vans Mary Jane Super LowPro naturally comes with thinned-out rubber soles like those seen on the previous versions. And like a genuine Mary Jane, the Vans skate shoe also features two straps across the foot.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Another great thing about this particular Vans Mary Jane shoe is the embroidery throughout, which adds a decorative and even more dainty touch to the girlcore-approved shoe.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Not to mention, the leather Vans Mary Jane Super LowPro is also a premium stepper, promising the finest materials for the new cutesy shoe.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Vans' Mary Janes, originally known as the Style 93, have appeared with chunked-up, creeper-style soles and even heels before. Now, in joining the trendy low-soled sneakers craze, the beloved Vans Mary Janes have fallen flat (in a good way).

Vans' Premium Mary Jane Super LowPro shoe is now available on the brand's website in pink and blue for $120.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

OakleyEllipse
$325.00
Available in:
One size
Carhartt WIPOG Arcan Graphic Jacket
$275.00
Available in:
XSSMLXL
On x FKACloud X FKA
$210.00
Available in:
3636.53737.538

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. 

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Vans’ Extra-Thicc Mary Jane Skate Shoe Is Now Creep-ily Good
  • Vans Balletcore'd Its Mary Jane Skate Shoes
  • Vans' Suede Mary Jane Is a Deliciously Premium Skate Shoe
  • This Luxe Beige Vans Skate Shoe Has Fear of God Vibes
  • Vans' Charmed Double-Lace Skate Sneaker Is a "Samba Meets Miu Miu" Situation
What To Read Next
  • Nike’s Most Wearable Shoe Is Literally Good as Gold
  • New Balance’s Rugged Skate Shoes Are Too Beautiful to Thrash
  • Vans' Prettiest Mary Jane Skate Shoe Is So Low, So Luxe
  • The Nike Dunk Gone Wonderfully Wild
  • adidas' Birkenstock Mules Evolve Into Workwear Clogs
  • Nike's Chocolatey Jordan "Skate Shoe" Is a Sweet Treat for Feet
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now