You Can Still Thrash in Vans Buttery Smooth Suede Loafers

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers
Skating in suede loafers might not be an option in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, but Vans’ refined V196CF CN suede slippers are surprisingly kickflip-friendly. 

The vulcanized sole keeps them grounded in skate culture, proof that even when Vans dresses up, it never forgets where it came from.

When you add in DURACAP abrasion-friendly reinforcement, knurled toe bumpers, and a molded heel counter, you’ve got a loafer that’s as functional as it is fly.

If these suede loafers feel familiar, that’s because Vans has been quietly skating in this lane for a while with a quietly luxurious stream of similarly fuzzy skating shoes.

Although this caramel brown “Tabacco” colorway is admittedly a little less muted than its suede slip-on peers. Previous colorways have leaned more towards darker, deep black uppers and on the other end of the spectrum, creamy off-white.

Vans skate loafers echo a wider moment where sportier brands like New Balance and HOKA are putting their performance silhouettes through a dressier filter.

Available now on Vans’ website for $75, the V196CF CN “Tabacco” makes a simple point: you can skate hard and still look smooth doing it.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
