Vans’ Suede Skate-Loafer Is Made for Thrashing in Style

“Skating suede loafers” are words that were never in the skate bible, until now.

That’s exactly what Vans has done with its new Suede Skate Loafer, a dressy loafer in suede, that's built to skate.

What began as a niche Japan release has grown into a proper lane for Vans. We’ve already seen the loafer in leather, lined with fur, even stretched into Wallabee-like shapes.

Each pushed the boundaries of what a skate shoe could be, but the suede version lands as the most essential.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

On foot, the new Skate Loafer stays sharp with full suede uppers in three seasonal colorways.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The moc-style toe and saddle strap are borrowed from traditional loafers, while the vulcanized sole anchors it firmly in skate territory.

Vans’ DURACAP reinforcement, knurled toe bumpers, and a molded heel counter make it tough enough for grip tape or cracked sidewalks. Underfoot, POPCUSH cushioning softens the ride whether you’re skating or just walking the block.

It’s an oxymoron that works, a loafer you don’t have to baby, a skate shoe that looks right at dinner and holds up during a late-night curb session.

And at $75 on Vans website this September, it might be the most affordable dress shoe you’ll ever thrash.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.