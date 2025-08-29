Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Vans’ Suede Skate-Loafer Is Made for Thrashing in Style

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers
Vans
“Skating suede loafers” are words that were never in the skate bible, until now.

That’s exactly what Vans has done with its new Suede Skate Loafer, a dressy loafer in suede, that's built  to skate.

What began as a niche Japan release has grown into a proper lane for Vans. We’ve already seen the loafer in leather, lined with fur, even stretched into Wallabee-like shapes.

Each pushed the boundaries of what a skate shoe could be, but the suede version lands as the most essential.

On foot, the new Skate Loafer stays sharp with full suede uppers in three seasonal colorways.

The moc-style toe and saddle strap are borrowed from traditional loafers, while the vulcanized sole anchors it firmly in skate territory

Vans’ DURACAP reinforcement, knurled toe bumpers, and a molded heel counter make it tough enough for grip tape or cracked sidewalks. Underfoot, POPCUSH cushioning softens the ride whether you’re skating or just walking the block.

It’s an oxymoron that works, a loafer you don’t have to baby, a skate shoe that looks right at dinner and holds up during a late-night curb session.

And at $75 on Vans website this September, it might be the most affordable dress shoe you’ll ever thrash.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
  • Bode's Luxe Nike Sneakers Had Luxe Leather Babies
