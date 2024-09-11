Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Vans Sneakers Become Part Skate Shoe, Part Preppy Brogue

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

Vans skate shoes, complete with tough canvas fabric and vulcanized rubber soles ready to be thrashed, are, from a style perspective, entirely detached from leather, low-heeled brogues. And yet, Vans Tokyo Design Collective (TDC) has artfully combined these two contrasting footwear styles. 

The fashion-forward, Japan-exclusive sub-label has launched a collection that gives Vans’ rugged skate shoes (and skatewear) a fancy formal upgrade for its latest collection, titled Vans Varsity. 

Iconic skate shoes, the OLD SKOOL and SK8-MID, are dressed up with decorative punch holes (a technique known as broguing) across the suede shoes. Most notably, the ornamental perforations cover the front panel of the sneakers, these panels come in contrasting blue or red colors which spill out onto the sole unit.

Vans
To wear alongside the dressy skate shoes, Vans TDC created an apparel line-up of classic preppy styles: varsity jackets made of wool-like fleece, college-style sweaters, crisp collared shirts… the full Ivy League uniform. It all launches on September 14 from the Vans’ website

When Vans TDC launched at the end of last year, debuted through a utility-focused collection, its creative director Aki Tanabe said the new brand “represents a harmonious blend of Japanese craftsmanship and contemporary street style, capturing the essence of Tokyo's fashion scene.” And nothing screams Tokyo fashion more than classic American prep.

As documented in excellent books like Take Ivy and Ametora (for anyone mildly interested in Japanese fashion, or fashion as a whole for that matter, I’d recommend both) Japan has a longstanding tradition of beating the Americans at their own game when it comes to preppy fashion.

When Vans, a Californian skate brand, releases a preppy fashion collection, it’s only right for it to be the work of Vans’ Japanese contingent. 

Tom Barker
Style EditorTom Barker is a writer reporting on all things style and shopping-related.
