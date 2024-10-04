Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Vans’ Luxe Skate Shoes Are Big & Puffy

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

The OTW by Vans Foam Classic Pack takes the brand’s two most iconic skate shoes (the Half Cab and Old Skool 36) and turns up the proportions. 

Both iconic skate shoes are made into puffy, winter-appropriate sneakers through quilted foam added throughout their uppers. Plus, as this is part of Vans’ premium and experimental OTW line, it adds luxe materials to the mix.

Foam insulation is sandwiched between soft full-grain leather on these high-end skate shoes, offered in light gray or black.

Combined with the simple, all-white vulcanized midsole and high foxing tape, it makes for a minimal all-round look. 

Vans
If you’re thinking this puffy leather approach sounds familiar, it’s because it is. Earlier this year, in late May, OTW by Vans linked up with Proenza Schouler to reimagine its equally iconic Slip-On sneaker with a similarly swollen, luxe leather outer

OTW by Vans’ latest experiment with puffed-up fabrics is available to shop now, costing $130 for the Half Cab and $120 for the Old Skool 36 — considering a regular pair of Old Skools cost $95, that’s not a bad deal for good quality full-grain leather. 

Compared to OTW by Vans' other recent releases — which have included jeweled-out sneakers, glow-in-the-dark embroidery, and five-in-one sneakers — this latest release is a muted affair. 

The OTW by Vans Foam Classic Pack is relatively reserved while remaining entirely premium.

