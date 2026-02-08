Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Vans’ Super-Beefy Sneaker Enters a Dad Shoe Flow State

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

With the UltraRange Neo 2.0 sneaker, Vans gets deep in its dad shoe bag.

The Vans sneaker's dadcore energy shines through the upper, which is wrapped in classic mesh and suede, the basic ingredients for making trusty dad shoes.

It also has those super-beefy soles, injected with the brand's special foam cushioning (lots of it) for the comfiest ride.

The results are almost like a New Balance meeting up a HOKA sneaker, and going truly "off the wall."

Honestly, this oversized look is also common amongst the brand's UltraRange models. They were originally made for surfers but they've become all-day, everyday sneakers for people on the go who still want to keep that Vans edge.

The Neo 2.0 is simply the father of them all. Literally.

Even with its familiar dad shoe styling, the UltraRange Neo 2.0 is still very much a Vans sneaker at the end of the day. It keeps up quite a few traditions, including the signature bumper plate and the famous Jazz Stripe striking the sidewall.

The UltraRange Neo 2.0 sneaker is now up for grabs on Vans' website for $115. It comes in four colorways, including Frost Grey and a classic black-and-white option, all executed with dad-ish flair.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
