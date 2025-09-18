Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Vans' Skate Shoes Enter HOKA-Mode

Written by Maximilian Migowski in Sneakers
Vans
Best known for slender skate shoes and slip-ons, Vans isn't the first name that'd come to mind when trying to conjure up imagery of a beefy sneaker. You know who is, though? HOKA. So, guess who's doing HOKAs now? Exactly.

Well, sorta, at least. While this is no official team-up, Vans’ new UltraRange Neo MTE does bear striking (or flattering, if the glass is half full) resemblance to HOKA's ultra-cushioned trail runners. 

Atop a stacked rubber waffle sole sits a suede-and-mesh-mix upper, with Vans’ signature V-stripe gracing the model's sides. It's like if Vans low tops and bulky HOKA trail shoes had a baby.

Generally, though, it seems all paths lead to HOKA eventually. Even Miu Miu, the luxury house that singlehandedly (or shall we say, -footedly) turned the footwear landscape upside down, gave into the French running shoe makers’ charms, recently slotting a hunky, foamy runner into its roster of skinny sneakers.

Anyhow, with Vans’ Authentic Shoe currently making the rounds as a muse to everyone from Dior to Prada, the Californian brand is free to try new things. And it's embracing that freedom wholeheartedly. 

Because before there was the HOKA-style Vans shoe (available now for $125), there were minimalist Vans mules, Old Skools featuring Chanel-like tweed, and embroidered Mary Janes, to name only but a few of its latest product additions. Oh, and did we mention the hiking shoes?

But then again, with successes this big, we'd have fun experimenting, too. 

Maximilian Migowski
Shopping EditorMax reports on industry trends for Highsnobiety's readers. An aficionado of all things music, fashion, and (pop) culture!
