This Isn't a Vans Skate Shoe, It's an Ultra-Tough Trail Shoe

Vans' UltraRange 2.0 RapidWeld sneaker isn't your classic waffle-soled Vans shoe. It is something significantly more rugged.

Compact, lightweight, and trail-capable, the Ultrarange 2.0 Rapidweld is a standout in Vans’ MTE (that stands for: Made for The Elements) sneaker lineup, a footwear collection that reframes the notion of what outdoor footwear can look and feel like when created by a skate-rooted brand.

The Crosspath, another recently debuted and impressively stylish Vans MTE hiking shoe, is the loud, chunky trail junkie of the Vans’ MTE universe. Meanwhile, the new UltraRange 2.0 Rapidweld is its more laid-back cousin.

It’s a sporty sneaker-meets-hiker hybrid shoe imbued with the classic features of Vans' most recognizable footwear.

The jazz stripe is a callback to Vans' classic Old Skool sneaker, for instance, while the UltraRange 2.0 Rapidweld's eponymous reinforced front bumper takes notes from some of Vans' newer skating models.

But remember, the UltraRange 2.0 isn’t for skating.

It’s Vans' very much evolved answer to the recent boom in outdoor footwear, with the necessary tech to function as an all-terrain crossover beast.

With its breathable mesh, rugged RapidWeld build, and UltraCush midsole, the UltraRange 2.0 clearly built to handle more than just concrete, though it can handily take to city streets, thanks to its rugged good looks.

Set to arrive on Vans' website later this summer for around $150, the UltraRange 2.0 RapidWeld might look a lot like a skate shoe but it has the all-purpose style of a low-key trail runner.

A sneaker than can do it all? Sure, so long as you don't try to shred them anytime soon.