Even Venezia FC's Pre-Match Jerseys Slap

Written by Tayler Willson in Style

Venezia FC, the small Italian football team that hails from the city-slash-tourist attraction of Venice, has become so fashionable now that even its pre-match jerseys slap.

Over the last few years, Venezia has earned itself a reputation of being the world’s most fashionable football club thanks to a rebranding alongside Munich-based design studio Bureau Borsche, which came complete with a new logo and, most importantly, new Kappa kits.

The Italian outfit, which currently competes in the country’s second tier (Serie B), has since garnered a cult-like following thanks not only to its new Instagrammable new look, but also the kit’s designs.

Sure, the designs aren’t reinventing the wheel by any stretch of the imagination, but what they are doing is making football kits wearable both on and off the field thanks to a less-is-more approach.

From its 2021/22 jerseys to last season’s trio of kits which sold-out globally within no time at all, Venetian attire is far and above leading the way when it comes to on-pitch gear.

Kennedy Magazine / Chris Kontos
For 2023/24, and before three more releases (home, away, third), Venezia has revealed its pre-match jersey (available online now) that’s been designed to underline the team's bond with the city of Venice and celebrate the relationship between its fans and Venezia FC.

Inspired by the city and the spirit of its people, the accompanying campaign (by photographer Sam Gregg) features the citizens, islanders, and mainland citizens, who make up the social fabric of the lagoon as protagonists.

While Venezia might not have had the best of on-field fortunes of late (it was relegated from Serie A in 2021/22 and has been stuck in Serie B since), off pitch the club is working wonders, which, in my opinion anyway, is a lot more important.

