Venezia FC Has Saved Its Best Until Last

Words By Tayler Willson

What more is there to be said about Venezia FC, the Italian second division football side that’s made more of a name for itself off the pitch than it has on it in recent years.

Dubbed the sport's most fashionable club by Highsnobiety last year, Venezia FC and its beautifully-designed Kappa strips have put the rest of Europe’s on-pitch attire to shame in recent seasons, with the accompanying editorials equally as impressive.

Naturally, 2023/24 has been no different. Following the reveal of its home and away jerseys, Venezia FC even released a training kit worthy of more than just pre and post-match wear. 

But now, in typical Venezia fashion, it’s saved its best kit until last. Everyone, meet this season’s third ensemble.

Inspired by traditional Venetian gondoliers, Venezia FC’s third kit takes notes from the recent Regata Storica with its blue and white horizontal stripes.

Said to be a visual representation of the gondolier tradition and uniform, the third kit is rounded out with elegant red detailing on the jersey collar, which has been designed to create a nostalgic aura symbolic to the red of the San Marco flag.

The rest of the strip is typically minimalist, with only the Kappa logo and Venezia crest for company. Which, as it happens, is exactly how we like it. Funny that.

