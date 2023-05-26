Our Favorite Football Kits of the 2023/24 Season (So Far)

The 2022/23 season is yet to finish and already some of Europe’s top sides have begun sharing their kits for 2023/24.

What used to be more of a last minute affair has turned into a three-month-long drip-feeding on every club’s jerseys for the following season, all before the last one has even finished.

First comes the home reveal, then the away kit, then the third and, if you’re lucky, sometimes even a fourth.

If last season's kits are anything to go by, then we're in for another treat because they were incredibly good. Great, in fact.

From Liverpool’s iridescent squiggly third kit and basically anything Venezia FC dropped (regardless of their league position), to more sublte strips from the powerhouses like Manchester City and Juventus, Europe was awash with plush on-field looks.

But now, as the aforementioned drip-feeding (and leaks) begins, we thought it was best to get some of our favorites out in the ether as soon as possible and update as we're continually fed. Because, after all, we’re all about efficiency here at Highsnobiety HQ.

Arsenal

adidas Football

Arsenal's 2023/24 home jersey is inspired by the kit worn by the Gunners during their 2003/04 "Invincibles" season 20 years ago. Red and white makes up an inherently classic Arsenal look, as a lightning bolt pattern flows vertically from top to bottom. The crest, adidas logo, and three stripes down each sleeve all feature in gold, and the team’s record of 26 wins and 12 draws over 38 games in that season is etched into the side of the authentic version of the kit.

Ajax

It's very rare that Ajax lets you down when it comes to nice kits and its wavy away jersey for 2023/24 is further proof of that. Another banger that'll look as good off the pitch as it does on it.

Bayern Munich

We're kinda into jerseys that look like training kits and Bayern's alternative white and red home kit is exactly that. Switching things up from predominantly red to predominantly white, this new 2023/24 look features an iridescent pattern at the base of the white, as the crest, logo, and sponsor adorn a vibrant red. Wunderbar!

Borussia Dortmund

Imagine how good Jude Bellingham would've looked in this kit next season if he were staying. But, alas, he isn't. Still, at least Dortmund will look fresh in this vibrant Puma number without him.

Juventus

adidas Football

The stripes on Juventus' home jersey might make you reach for your specs, but rest assured they're supposed to be fuzzy. Designed to “evoke the individuality and artistry of the players on pitch," the 36-time Scuddetto winners' epochal home look has been revamped for 2023/24 and is said to be inspired by a zebra. What the relevance is there, we're unsure, but it looks good, so who cares?

Liverpool

We're not entirely sure whether Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah's good looks are deflecting what is essentially another plain red Liverpool home jersey, or whether it's actually just pretty nice. Whatever the reason, we're into it, either way.

Manchester City

PUMA kits are inherently not very good (sorry), but since they started making Manchester City's kits in 2019 they've slowly been upping their game. 2023/24's home jersey might look like any other Citeh kit from afar, but upon closer inspection you'll soon realise the devil is in the detail. That thick nineties-esque collar? Corr!