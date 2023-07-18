Another Season, Another Venezia FC Banger

I'm sure it won't come as too much of a surprise when I tell you that Venezia FC’s new 2023/24 home jersey absolutely bangs.

Everything from the central stripes, golden detailing and ribbed cuffs, to the little button on the collar makes for a truly elevated jersey, and that’s without even mentioning how pleasing an ensemble green, orange, and black is when amalgamated.

Said to be inspired by the works of Carlo Scarpo, a famed Venetian architect, the new home jersey features the classic Venezia FC symbol we’ve come to expect, which is sandwiched between a matching Kappa logo and “Città di Venezia” (“City of Venice") typography.

The jersey — which is available online now for €100 — comes fresh off the back of the release of Venezia’s new pre-match jersey, which bangs equally as hard.

In truth, stylish gear is the least we’ve come to expect from Venezia nowadays, who have earned themselves the title of “the world’s most fashionable club” thanks to its looks of recent seasons.

From its home and away jerseys, to its striking gold concoction from the last campaign, Venezia is never short of good looks, even if it's short of goals.

Even still, to keep delivering quality of the highest order (in spite of its on-field form) is admirable if nothing else. Because, as the saying goes: if you look good, you feel good.

Let’s just hope that mantra comes through for 2024/25 and that Venezia FC will soon be gracing the Serie A stage once more, because its beautiful kits deserve it.