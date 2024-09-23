Versace’s Perfume Bottle Shoes & Bags Are Fashion For Fragheads

A spritz of perfume on the neck and wrist is no longer enough. Versace's Spring/Summer 2025 collection showed us some inventive new ways to wear fragrance, on body parts we never would've thought possible.

At Milan Fashion Week, Donatella Versace turned the brand's beloved scent, Bright Crystal, into shoes, bags, and jewelry.

The perfume is immediately recognizable, not just for its juicy, floral notes. Its bottle — a squat, rectangular flacon with a gem-shaped cap — has become as iconic as the scent itself.

Riffing on the perfume's physical form, Versace repurposed the Bright Crystal bottle as an accessory: Shrunken versions of the glittery chalice hung from charm bracelets, and supersized iterations were carried as clutches.

Look closely, and you'll even notice the bottle serving (literally and figuratively) as the heel on pointy-toed slingbacks and metallic mules.

Versace first launched fragrance in 1981 with Gianni Versace for Women, a warm, amber scent. The original juice is hard to come by, but dedicated collectors can find vintage bottles on resale platforms for several hundreds of dollars.

Bright Crystal was introduced in 2006 and since then, has remained one of Versace's best-selling fragrances. Formulated by Alberto Morillas (the perfumer behind blockbusters like CK One and Acqua de Gio), the scent has become as synonymous with Versace as its clothing and accessories.

Consider the fashion industry's recent moves to double down on fragrance, and it makes perfect sense that Donatella would integrate Bright Crystal into her latest collection.

It's fashion for fragheads, and fun all around.