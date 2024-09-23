Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Versace’s Perfume Bottle Shoes & Bags Are Fashion For Fragheads

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Beauty

A spritz of perfume on the neck and wrist is no longer enough. Versace's Spring/Summer 2025 collection showed us some inventive new ways to wear fragrance, on body parts we never would've thought possible.

At Milan Fashion Week, Donatella Versace turned the brand's beloved scent, Bright Crystal, into shoes, bags, and jewelry.

Shop Versace Fragrance

The perfume is immediately recognizable, not just for its juicy, floral notes. Its bottle — a squat, rectangular flacon with a gem-shaped cap — has become as iconic as the scent itself.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Riffing on the perfume's physical form, Versace repurposed the Bright Crystal bottle as an accessory: Shrunken versions of the glittery chalice hung from charm bracelets, and supersized iterations were carried as clutches.

Getty Images / Daniele Venturelli / Contributor
1 / 3

Look closely, and you'll even notice the bottle serving (literally and figuratively) as the heel on pointy-toed slingbacks and metallic mules.

Versace first launched fragrance in 1981 with Gianni Versace for Women, a warm, amber scent. The original juice is hard to come by, but dedicated collectors can find vintage bottles on resale platforms for several hundreds of dollars.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Bright Crystal was introduced in 2006 and since then, has remained one of Versace's best-selling fragrances. Formulated by Alberto Morillas (the perfumer behind blockbusters like CK One and Acqua de Gio), the scent has become as synonymous with Versace as its clothing and accessories.

Consider the fashion industry's recent moves to double down on fragrance, and it makes perfect sense that Donatella would integrate Bright Crystal into her latest collection.

It's fashion for fragheads, and fun all around.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Multiple colors
asicsGEL-QUANTUM KINETIC Dark Sepia/Black
$285.00
Available in:
Several sizes
ROALong Sleeve Graphic Demitasse
$145.00
Available in:
SMLXL
Sant Ambroeus x HighsnobietyWool Logo Cap Dark Brown
$60.00
Available in:
One size
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Forget Bag Charms — Coach Makes the Case For Shoe Charms
    • Style
  • What's Better Than Perfume Shopping? Perfume Swapping
    • Beauty
  • Fashion Week Digest: Deep Vs in Milan, a Belt Boom in Paris
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • From a Fashion POV, France Might've Already Won the Euros
    • Style
  • CELINE's New Perfume, Its First in 2 Years, Is a Sweet Treat
    • Beauty
What To Read Next
  • The Attico Has Nike in Its Sexy Era
    • Style
  • CPFM's New Nike Drop Is Hockey Gear Gone Pixel
    • Style
  • Sebastian Jean Defines the Contemporary Traveler
    • Lifestyle
    • sponsored
  • Finally, Birkenstock Created a Truly German-Engineered Sandal
    • Sneakers
  • GENTLE MONSTER & TEKKEN's Horned Sunglasses Are of Beastly Beauty
    • Style
  • With New Fragrances, Glossier Moves Beyond 'You'
    • Beauty
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now