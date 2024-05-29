Berlin Is a Vintage Shopping Mecca

Despite what social media may make you think, vintage shopping is hit or miss. Sometimes, after trawling through the thousandth rack of musty-smelling, stain-covered clothing, you give up. Other times, you walk into a store and are greeted by rails filled with expertly made clothes that aren’t easy to come by anymore.

We called on staff members in Highsnobiety’s hometown of Berlin to give us the lowdown on the vintage stores they rely on, so next time you shop, you can skip the misses and score those second-hand gems.

Das Neue Schwarz

Mulackstraße 38, 10119

Hessel Hemstra, Junior Art Director: Consignment at its finest: Das Neue Schwarz offers the best second-hand garments from Berlin's most stylish people. The small store is filled with a massive collection of [what I consider to be] wearable art, with a variety of affordable and high-end pieces ensuring something for all budgets.

Besides stocking amazing pieces, the staff create a welcoming environment, elevating the curation even more.

Halleluja.Berlin

Kottbusser Damm 7, 10967

Courtney Allis, Senior Flagship Project Manager: Halleluja [seemingly] has it all. My favorite part about this shop is the curation of Berlin-based emerging designers such as R.C Rework and Chambon Studio, plus the exclusive archive collection at the back which is rental-only. You can spend hours hanging here and drinking sekt.

Loppis

Weserstraße 167, 12045

Ruhi Amin, Senior Branded Content Manager: Loppis has a super refined and thought-out curation [and is] constantly posting new pieces on its IG story. The space is calm and open, full of hidden gems in great condition. It's also where I got my first Berlin leather jacket!

Chrome

Lenaustraße 10, 12047

Bella Conlan, Brand Designer: From designer pieces to more affordable vintage sportswear, Chrome has you covered. The minimalist interior also makes it easier to browse than your typical crowded vintage shop.

Diamond Freddie

Pflügerstraße 70, 12047 Berlin

Gian Hammond, Associate Writer, App: It's small, it's cute, and it hits the nail on the head in terms of ironic, bold fashion.

Wsiura

Sanderstraße 22, 12047

Courtney Allis, Senior Flagship Project Manager: Wsiura caught my attention when I stumbled across a few rare Givenchy by Alexander McQueen pieces — these guys have incredible taste! You can expect hard-to-find items from the best eras (Galliano, Dior, JPG, Mugler, etc.). My favorite thing is their IG stories where they style the most fab looks.

Neuzwei

Weserstraße 53, 12045

Camille Audibert, Content Monetisation Manager: Hidden away in Neukölln, Neuzwei has one of the best-curated selections of great-quality, vintage designer pieces at a good price range — from Paloma wool to Jil Sander. You can also check out a lot of their products on IG & their online store.

Homefullofclothes

Gaudystraße 3, 10437

Bianca Bosatra, Marketing Manager: This spacious second-hand store in Prenzlauer Berg is especially great for anyone hunting for a vintage leather jacket — the selection is huge.

Side by Side

Hermannstraße 37, 12049 Berlin

Alexandra Meicler, Product Developer: Side by Side is my favorite vintage store in Berlin. Every time I go there I somehow manage to find the perfect pair of pants. I love the brands they offer, such as Marithe Francois Girbaud, Plein Sud, Linea Rossa by Prada, Miu Miu... and they have an amazing selection of shoes.

Kryza

Hermannplatz 8, 10967

Samir Matanda, Senior Art Director: Right on Hermannplatz's busy streets, concealed behind an obscure entry on the first floor, is Kryza: a boutique with a refreshing curation of vintage pieces ranging from rare designer pieces to beautiful, obscure items and accessories.

Final Layer

Prenzlauer Allee 30, 10405

Tom Barker, Style Editor: Whoever is behind Final Layer has incredible taste: not only is there a varied selection of niche merch tees, rare high fashion grails, and old collegiate wear but the shop is beautiful with a unique changing room created by pulling a long piece of fabric across a large portion of the interior. I’ve yet to walk into this shop without finding something I want.

Plus, Final Layer is named after a Maison Margiela quote which gets it extra points from me.

Another June

Chamissopatz 6/1, 10965 Berlin

Janina Waschkowski, Senior HR: Another June is my go-to inspirational place for vintage interior. My friend Ari opened the store with her husband on Chamisso Platz in Kreuzberg. They offer a great selection of vintage pieces. Their taste is definitely shaping trends, so whatever you are looking for, they will have it first.

Hardt

Dieffenbachstraße 52, 10967

Matt Carter, VP of Activations and Content: Specializing in second-hand designer items, Hardt always has pieces from designers like Helmut Lang, Yohji Yamamoto, and Prada.

Pineapple Factory

Gormannstraße 23, 10119

Hessel Hemstra, Junior Art Director: If you are at all interested in fringe, hard-to-articulate, and (most of all) game-changing designers, Pineapple Factory is arguably the only place you’ll have to visit in Berlin.

The first time I entered, a kind lady asked me to wear a pair of shoe covers, immediately setting the tone. I was surprised by a small exposition on Walter Van Beirendonck’s Wild and Lethal Trash memorabilia, including books, pencils, and big show banners. Besides the incredible store design, the pieces are where it's at, including archival Issey Miyake, Vivienne Westwood, Dior, Ann Demeulemesteer, Maison Margiela, MiuMiu, and basically every other popular archival brand.

Sing Blackbird

Sanderstraße 11, 12047

Bella Conlan, Brand Designer: This is my favorite vintage shop to visit in Kreuzkolln — a part of town that’s awash with vintage shops. Its selection of Y2K boots alone makes it worth the visit.