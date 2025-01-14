How a Crashed Party Sparked Berlin's Coolest Activewear Brand

Ante, founded by Berlin-based creatives Julian Weigl, Christian Zellin, and Marcus Butler, has established itself as a trailblazer in activewear since its debut less than two years ago. The young brand infuses its Berlin-inspired designs with high-performance detailing, resulting in a fresh take on sportswear that’s as functional on the racetrack as it is fashionable during a night out.

It all started when Marcus decided to crash a birthday party. “I didn’t know anyone in Berlin during COVID,” he says. “A friend invited me to a private party, and it turned out to be Julian’s birthday.” There, Marcus learned that Julian and Christian, childhood friends and avid runners, had been dreaming of creating a run club and custom uniforms that were both performance-oriented and stylish.

“We were always running back then. We were looking for clothes that looked fashionable and still had the performance characteristics we needed… We couldn't find them,” Christian says. “That's how we started: ‘Okay, why don't we sit down and try to do it in our way?’”

The duo became a trio when Marcus saw Julian and Christian’s first samples. “I was searching for purpose in Berlin, and this project just clicked. It felt like a cool project to throw everything into… From that point, we never really looked back.”

Ante’s evolution was natural. While many activewear brands focus purely on function, this team took a different approach. “We’re inspired, but we often do the opposite of what’s out there,” Julian continues and nods to high-performance design, like Prada Linea Rossa in informing their work.

The brand quickly became more than just apparel—it evolved into a lifestyle. “We realized our community extends far beyond running,” Julian says. Soon, the trio began incorporating their own diverse set of passions into the brand — “not just running and sports” but also “music, arts, culture, and nightlife,” Julian says. If we brought our actual life into that brand, [Ante]would be the most authentic version of itself.” They turned their studio into a cultural hub, hosting parties with DJs, mingling with friends from creative spheres, and cultivating an authentic community.

“It's not trying to buy a type of audience or community,” Julian says. “It wasn’t about building a forced community,” Marcus adds. “It’s just about doing something fun with cool people.”

With plans to launch a women’s line and expand globally, Ante is just warming up. “We’re building a real lifestyle,” Christian says, envisioning a future that includes everything from immersive retreats blending fitness and art to community dinners to new collections catering not just to athletes, but to anyone who values design and culture.

Let Ante’s origin story be a lesson: Never turn down a chance to crash a party — it just might be your ticket to co-founding the next big fashion brand.