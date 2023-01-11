Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

No Summer Like a visivim Summer

Written by Jake Silbert in Style
visivim-spring-summer-2023 (24)
visvim
1 / 20

Does visvim still need an introduction? The decades-old Japanese clothing brand is perpetually chuggin' along, doing its thing season after season. Spring/Summer 2023 is, like basically every prior visvim collection, a perfect example of what visvim founder Hiroki Nakamura has been preaching since the label launched in 2000.

And what has Nakamura been preaching? A hearty paean to all eras of authentic workwear, for one, along with a ceaseless celebration of quality.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

What exactly does that mean in visvim's context, especially the latter?

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

In not so many words, it means some seriously heavy-duty statement pieces.

It's in the big-ticket items that visvim's effort really shines, those mud-dyed coats, patchworked indigo shirts, and handmade yukata coats.

No other Japanese workwear brand has anywhere near visvim's resources, both in terms of finances and creative access, which grants visvim the ability to create stunning bespoke fabrics and one-off masterpieces every single season.

visvim
1 / 5

The majority of visvim's collections are more accessible.

Not that the clothes aren't nice but, generally speaking, there's an ocean of difference in the standard visvim fare and its artisanal items.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Compare the visvim stuff sold by London's Blue Mountain School against the visvim offered by more casual retailers as an example.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Not that there's anything wrong with either approach to consuming visvim, of course.

The brand's signature Jumbo hoodies and Social Sculpture denim jeans stand tall on their own merits — they're all at least as well-made as any of the many Japanese workwear-inclined fashion labels — and visvim footwear is distinct enough to do the same.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

You'll notice I've barely touched on the specifics of the visvim SS23 collection. Why bother? The collection looks as good as ever and hardcore fans are already onboard.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Peruse the looks for yourself and soak in the lush photography, casually aspirational styling, and genuinely cool new clothing pieces.

Just dig deeper into visvim's association with quality — not because there isn't any, but because there's levels to this stuff.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Patta x Tommy HilfigerRugby Shirt Mid Grey Heather
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
Carhartt WIPDouble Knee Pant Brown
$105.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
New BalanceBB550SLB Rain Cloud
$155.00
Available in:
Sold out
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • These Pairs That Prove Summer Footwear Has Never Been Stronger
  • Seasons Change, As Do the Shapes & Colors of Our adidas Shoes
  • We're Only Wearing Retro Sunglasses This Spring
  • Our Spring 2025 Shopping Picks, Featuring the Real People of New York
  • The 10 Best New Collections for Spring — and How to Wear Them
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now