Wales Bonner Makes the adidas Samba Sparkling New For SS25

Wales Bonner's Spring/Summer 2025 presentation during Men's Paris Fashion Week unveiled another adidas collaboration by the British designer.

When it comes to big sneaker reveals at Paris Fashion Week, all eyes are on Wales Bonner because of its ongoing partnership with adidas Originals. Since 2020, these two parties consistently link up every season to create stunning shoes and apparel. Of course, one sneaker that's constantly revisited in these collaborations are good ol' adidas Sambas.

Yes, many would point their fingers at Wales Bonner for making adidas Sambas the "it girl" of sneakers. And when it comes to big Samba steppers, Wales Bonner designs the most coveted pairs today. By now, I've seen Wales Bonner adidas Samba sneakers in a countless number of shades and colorways.

Yet, I've never witnessed a Wales Bonner adidas shoe that would make Rihanna scream "shine bright like a diamond" until spotting this sparkling adidas Samba on the catwalk of Wales Bonner's Spring/Summer 2025 "Midnight Palms" show.

Wales Bonner

OK, granted there was a metallic silver Wales Bonner adidas Samba release in 2023, it doesn't hit like these new ones completely covered with sequins. For context, Wales Bonner's Spring/Summer 2025 collection celebrates the beloved Trinidadian-born British artist and textile designer Althea McNish. So many of the looks in Wales Bonner's latest collection are inspired by nightlife in Caribbean cities by the sea. That explains why these new adidas Sambas, which seem to come in black and silver sequin colors, shimmer like beach water lit up under moonlight.

Wales Bonner

Aside from these adidas Sambas, Wales Bonner's Spring/Summer 2025 collaboration with adidas also includes a range of leisurewear silhouettes for men and women alongside two other sneakers. A new adidas footwear silhouette, dubbed the Country Low, appeared in khaki suede and black and white leather colorways. There was also a deconstructed Superstar Hi-top done up in suede.

Wales Bonner

The addition of these two other adidas sneakers doesn't mark the first time we've seen Wales Bonner step away from the Samba silhouette. And of course, Wales Bonner isn't the sole force pushing the wider adidas Samba trend right now.

But when a designer can consistently make adidas Sambas this damn good, I'm personally ready to go full Kendrick and yell "All I'm wearing is Wales Bonner."