Bags So Good, They’re Going on Tour

Fresh out of Kobe, the cult-loved Japanese brand, visvim, has quietly dropped a new collection of bags, tees, and sandals that are equally functional and poetic.

The theme? Toting. But in true visvim fashion, even the act of carrying becomes a meditation on movement, material, and longevity.

The clothes, hats, and shoes are all extremely nice, but the bags are undeniably the main character of this collection.

Available at visvim, the bag offering kicks off with the overnight CORDURA 22L Rucksack featuring a rugged nylon body, French lamb leather base, side-entry zip, and hand-painted leather details. There’s also the UT. RIME Tote, crafted from LIMONTA canvas and deerskin suede, more sculpted than sewn.

The capsule rounds off with the CORDURA 20L Rucksack, a downsized build with the same quiet power.

What sets visvim apart isn’t just the materials, it’s how they’re treated. Founder Hiroki Nakamura famously lets garments get faded by the sun in his backyard. He also hand-dyes fabrics with natural indigo.

The result? Stylish pieces that feel alive, bags that age with you, and function layered with soul.

visvim’s bags are the final form of travel gear, made to be worn, scarred, and passed down.

The label doesn’t chase trends. It outlasts them. It’s probably why visvim is taking these bags on tour throughout Japan during July.

