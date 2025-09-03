Wearable Volcanic Mud

visvim doesn’t only make mud-colored clothing, it makes clothing with actual mud. And it’s created a whole dissertation charting the process.

"HARMONIOUS PROCESS" is the title of a new publication diving into the art of mud dyeing, a Tokyo exhibition presenting the work of this time-honored artisanal craft, and a naturally dyed capsule collection to match.

One harmonious process leads to three projects harmoniously launching in tandem.

"I feel a very distinct charm that has an innate human touch when we use an organic technique such as mud dyeing which makes use of its natural surroundings to create something so unique and uneven with such rich texture," said Hiroki Nakamura, founder of visvim.

That charm is evident in the accompanying "HARMONIOUS PROCESS" collection.

There are inconsistencies in the coloration of a workwear-style chore coat, for instance, small patches of fabric not entirely reached by the mud dye. These aren’t oversights, but evidence of the human touch.

For over a decade, visvim has been working with local artisans on the Japanese island of Amami Ōshima. Here, using the 1300 hundred year-old technique of dorozome, native plants help to dye yarns while high traces of iron in the volcanic soil make for perfect mud to colorize fabrics.

Traditionally, mud is used here to dye individual yarns. However, visvim uses it to garment-dye entire products with craftsman standing knee deep in mud fields, carefully soaking items one at a time.

The laborious work of these artisans can be seen in visvim’s exhibition, open until September 16 in Tokyo at the Isetan Shinjuku Men's Building.

