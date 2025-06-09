New Moto Gear For Old Cars

visvim is as much a brand of aspiration as it is one of unmatched workwear excellence. That sounds like hyperbole because, well, it kinda is. But visvim really does hit that sweet spot of craft and cool.

The visvim Motors Club is one of those things that only true vis heads will get. But they will get it.

This is a collection of pure indulgence: Expensive workwear garments made to replicate classic grease monkey gear that'll never be splattered with a drop of oil.

Not that that's a bad thing, mind you. Nothing wrong with simply cutting cool clothes.

visvim / Keisuke Fukamizu 1 / 6

To that end, visvim Motors Club is exactly what it says it is. These are the tough-looking and luxe-made clothes that founder Hiroki Nakamura prefers to wear while cruising in one of his many classic cars or bikes, one of which presumably co-stars in the accompanying lookbook.

It's also rather rare, even for visvim. This is only the third visvim Motors Club collection since it debuted in 2023 and is only available at visvim flagship stores, which again makes it more of a thing for the die-hards than the casual vis enjoyer.

Not to knock the product, of course.

The beauty of the visvim Motors Club collection is that it predates the modern moto gear fad both in timing and in product. These are classic clothes far less futuristic than modern moto-inspired garments that so often lean futuristic.

We're talking washed-out chore coats, thick leather jackets, boxing-style sneakers, and crocheted gloves which are the obvious highlight of the entire affair.

This is classic visvim.

visvim has made the most of its own hype cycle. Now far removed from its hypebeast heyday a decade ago, the Japanese label still maintains an absurd level of admiration among its cultish followers, who're mature and devoted enough to not bat an eye at the ever-increasing price tags.

visvim / Keisuke Fukamizu 1 / 4

But for the cost of admission, you do get a heaping helping of admirable craft.

Only visvim is well-funded enough to create its own denim recipes that, through exacting trial and error, match the handfeel of true vintage, for instance.

Similarly, only visvim can R&D updated iterations of retro work- and sportswear that're stylistically close to the OG but materially modern.

visvim is obviously not for everyone. But for those of whom a classic car isn't out of their budget, consider joining the visvim Motors Club.