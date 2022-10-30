Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Finally, Vivienne Westwood's Orb Got Its Own Clothing Line

Written by Jake Silbert in Style
vivienne-westwood-orb-logo-clothing (12)
Vivienne Westwood
1 / 13

Dame Vivienne Westwood, the original punk fashion diva, is a branding genius. Her eponymous clothing line has been active for 50 years and never sold out, relying solely on Westwood's business savvy to keep the brand going.

She's done it all before. Back in the '90s, for instance, Westwood devised her own all-over Orb monogram, beating logomania to the punch by about two decades.

Westwood's Worlds End store at 430 Kings Road was the original indie boutique, offering bespoke DIY designs, one-offs, and instant access to her fashion line, eschewing frou-frou salons for direct relationships between designer and customer.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Throughout all that, Westwood has held steady to a few things, even while experimenting with nearly every available fashion medium and several that didn't exist until she devised them.

Westwood loves tartan plaid, for one, and wonky silhouettes (exaggerated torsos, dropped crotches). She still makes the Rocking Horse, too.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Above it all, though, there's the Vivienne Westwood Orb logo, a wordless representation of the entire Vivienne Westwood brand.

That orb has been reimagined as the aforementioned monogram, belt buckle, a perfume bottle, jewelry (including sought-after necklaces), and a graphic print for T-shirts, jeans, sandals, and sneakers, though it's never been at the center of a dedicated clothing line.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

That changes, sort of, with the introduction of Westwood's new loungewear line, comprised of a biodegradable cotton and recycled polyester blend and available by end of month at the British designer's stores.

Note that this isn't a collection centered around the Vivienne Westwood Orb itself, as much as it's just a line of athleisure staples with the Orb front and center.

Future drops may move away from the Orb but, for now, it's Orb central.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

You can get your hands on Orb T-shirts and sneakers all day, but this is the first dedicated line of Westwood goods, at least in recent memory, dedicated entirely to the Orb branding.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

It's not so much a revelation as an acknowledgement of how important that image is to the Westwood brand, even though Westwood's legacy — punk pioneer, climate change activist, industry renegade — is so much more than a more logo.

Still, the Orb is pretty good logo.

Shop our mid-season sale

Sold out
HighsnobietyStripe Longsleeve Jersey Sand Stone
$75.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Carhartt WIPLarge Bayfield Tote Dusty Hamilton Brown Faded
$75.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Stepney Workers ClubDellow Track Raw Nylon Grey
$115.00
Available in:
Sold out
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The World's Most Sophisticated Elephant Gets His Own Watch
  • BE@RBRICK's Got Its Own Crisp Levi's Jeans (EXCLUSIVE)
  • A Radically Classic, Radically Cool Clothing Label Finally Puts Down Roots
  • Nike's Got Its Own Jordan Dad Shoe
  • Remember Vivienne Westwood's Excellent ASICS Sneakers? Imagine Them in Leather
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now