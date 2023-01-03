Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Zelenskyy's Presidential Kicks Cap a Year of Heroic Style

Written by Jake Silbert in Sneakers

Plenty has already been (deservingly) written about Volodymyr Zelenskyy's spartanic uniform over the past year. Since Russia launched its war of aggression against Ukraine, its president has worn a consistent wardrobe of olive drab, only ever swapping his military fatigues for T-shirts emphasizing Ukrainian pride.

And, even when he visited America's White House on December 21, Zelenskyy still wore his preferred militaria, down to his favored tactical sneakers, Lowa's Innox Pro Lo. Very Salomon-esque, but with a bit more military flavor.

A few points to be made here: we're not aiming to make light of Ukraine's deadly serious struggle for survival amidst Russia's despotic assault, nor are we worshipping at the feet of the military industrial complex.

We're simply saluting Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the consummate face of wartime stoicism, and his tasteful good looks.

Zelenskyy's earnesty is part of his ability to mobilize cross-strata support across the globe.

His consistent tenacity through cruel war has inspired Ukrainians and onlookers alike. Zelenskyy's intentionally effortless uniform doesn't hurt, either.

Specifically, we're talking about his Lowas, the only shoes that Zelenskyy has co-signed on-feet over the year aside from some Sauconys.

Zelenskyy's pair, the Lowa Innox Pro Lo, heavily resembles a Salomon in terms of sole unit and upper, but they lack the speed laces and slick profile typical of Salomon.

Should Zelenskyy feel like embracing the trend, he could always select something from Salomon's militarized Forces line.

And let's not forget Zelenskyy's quiet flex of JJJJound's New Balance 990v3. How'd he even get these things?

Lowa, New Balance, and Salomon aside , all that matters are that Zelenskyy's sneakers are indicative of the utilitarian uniform that Zelenskyy has donned all year, a symbol of his unyielding dedication to the Ukrainian cause.

It's hardly uncommon for politicians to signal their constituents through their clothes but style-averse men typically opt for a removable accessory lapel pin or cap.

With first Zelenskyy and then senator John Fetterman, we've seen a mild uptick in guys making a political statement with no-nonsense clothing.

Fetterman is the guy who's gonna roll up his sleeves and get shit done in Washington (or so he says) and Zelenskyy is the on-the-ground face of Ukrainian strength.

Hopefully, the $1.8 billion support package promised by President Biden will help Ukraine find solid footing in its battle against Russia.

For now, Zelenskyy himself is stepping strong, his own footing ensured by Lowa.

Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
