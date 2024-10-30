Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
MM6 Maison Margiela x Salomon Grew Into a Vast Technical Extravaganza

Written by Tom Barker in Style

For MM6 Maison Margiela and Salomon's latest release, more is more. Literally. Their new Fall/Winter 2024 collection builds on their previous years of collaboration with more of everything: it is more technical, featuring more products, and its presentation is more beautiful than ever.

This season marks a new phase in MM6 and Salomon’s ongoing design partnership, an expansion that includes their first ready-to-wear collection. 

Salomon’s outdoor essence is most clearly expressed through shell jackets, utility pants, and ergonomic backpacks — a full hiker’s uniform. However, for all its high-tech attributes, the collection has a formal side. 

A true blending of both brands’ universes, items that live more comfortably in MM6 Maison Margiela’s world such as button-down shirts and full-length overcoats are rendered with GORE-TEX fabric. 

What brings the entire collection together is its minimalist color treatments. Black and beige, two of the most easy-to-wear colors in existence, are the only options you have. Well, until you get to the sneakers.

Not entirely forgetting the sneakers that made MM6 and Salomon's previous collaborations so noteworthy, two returning styles also feature in this drop. 

The ACS Pro 2, the most wearable of MM6 and Salomon’s sneakers, returns in monochrome builds. 

Meanwhile, the Cross Low, a strange bag-like twist on the Salomons Speedcross trail-running shoe, is presented in two eye-catching colorways in line with its obscure shape. 

Releasing on November 7 (available via the Highsnobiety Shop), this seasonal drop will mark the beginning of MM6 and Salomon’s most noteworthy era. No longer confined to sneakers, the outdoor brand and experimental Margiela line will have more scope for experimentation together than ever before. 

